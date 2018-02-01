You are a superorganism.
There's a community of 38,000,000,000 microorganisms (mostly bacteria) living in and on us. Seeded by our mothers, this is our microbiome—our non-human half we can’t live without. In an astonishing journey of symbiosis, microbes co-evolved with us, carrying in their genes, and therefore in us, the entire history of the world.
We are, by definition, an ecosystem. The microbiome reveals a more connected biology, radically transforming our approach to medicine, hygiene, diet, and living.
Contrary to centuries of popular belief, bacteria are essential to our health. Our microbial partners are gatekeepers of the outside world. They digest our food, regulate inflammation, and synthesize key vitamins, metabolites, and neurotransmitters—in exchange for just a portion of our daily calories and a warm place to live. They teach us that more than ever, we must consider all of us—not just our human part. We are the nurture to our nature.
New biology, new practice.
Our Daily Synbiotic was developed for systemic benefits beyond digestive health—the first in a pipeline of scientifically-validated, next-generation products.
“Beneficial microbes can play a systems-wide role in human health alongside diet, exercise, and lifestyle. Our Daily Synbiotic reflects a commitment to reclaim the term ‘probiotics’ for science and to establish a new standard."
Question, observe, learn.
Shift perspective, look closer.
Inquire Within.